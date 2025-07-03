WorldTour Ceratizit Pro and US powerhouses Aegis Cycling and Fount Cycling among final squads confirmed for Maryland Cycling Classic Women

Field of 15 teams with six riders each solidified for inaugural UCI race in Maryland in nine weeks

ZUMARRAGA, SPAIN - MAY 16: Sarah van Dam of Canada and Team CERATIZIT Pro Cycling prior to the 4th Itzulia Women 2025, Stage 1 a 148.5km stage from Zumarraga to Agurain / #UCIWWT / on May 16, 2025 in Zumarraga, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Ceratizit Pro Cycling competed in the 2025 Itzulia Women, with Canadian Sarah van Dam taking third on GC and second in points classification (Image credit: Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

WorldTour-level Ceratizit Pro Cycling was confirmed Thursday among the final six teams to complete the field of 15 squads for the inaugural Maryland Cycling Classic Women on Saturday, September 6.

Each team will consist of six riders for 90 riders expected on the start line of the UCI 1.1 race, which will start at 8:30 a.m. EDT and use the same roads as the men's UCI 1.Pro contest taking place later that afternoon.

