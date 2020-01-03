Trending

Rohan Dennis and Richard Carapaz show off Team Ineos kit – Gallery

Full roster pictured in 2020 team kit

Image 1 of 29

Team Ineos

Rohan Dennis (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos)
Image 2 of 29

Team Ineos

Dylan Van Baarle (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos)
Image 3 of 29

Team Ineos

Luke Rowe (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos)
Image 4 of 29

Team Ineos

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos)
Image 5 of 29

Team Ineos

Leonardo Basso (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos)
Image 6 of 29

Team Ineos

Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos)
Image 7 of 29

Team Ineos

Richard Carapaz (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos)
Image 8 of 29

Team Ineos

Eddie Dunbar (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos)
Image 9 of 29

Team Ineos

Chris Froome (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos)
Image 10 of 29

Team Ineos

Ethan Hayter (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos)
Image 11 of 29

Team Ineos

Michał Gołaś (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos)
Image 12 of 29

Team Ineos

Owain Doull (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos)
Image 13 of 29

Team Ineos

Pavel Sivakov (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos)
Image 14 of 29

Team Ineos

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos)
Image 15 of 29

Team Ineos

Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos)
Image 16 of 29

Team Ineos

Sebastian Henao (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos)
Image 17 of 29

Team Ineos

Brandon Rivera (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos)
Image 18 of 29

Team Ineos

Ivan Sosa (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos)
Image 19 of 29

Team Ineos

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos)
Image 20 of 29

Team Ineos

Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos)
Image 21 of 29

Team Ineos

Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos)
Image 22 of 29

Team Ineos

Christian Knees (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos)
Image 23 of 29

Team Ineos

Salvatore Puccio (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos)
Image 24 of 29

Team Ineos

Ian Stannard (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos)
Image 25 of 29

Team Ineos

Jhonatan Narvaez (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos)
Image 26 of 29

Team Ineos

Filippo Ganna (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos)
Image 27 of 29

Team Ineos

Carlos Rodriguez (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos)
Image 28 of 29

Team Ineos

Ben Swift (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos)
Image 29 of 29

Team Ineos

Chris Lawless (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos)

Their team kit may remain unchanged for 2020 but Team Ineos have provided a full roster of riders in this year's Castelli made jersey and shorts.

The images provided by the team show off the entire roster for this year, including headline signings Rohan Dennis and 2019 Giro d'Italia winner Richard Carapaz. The team has welcomed five riders in total for the coming season with youth supplied in the form of Carlos Rodriguez (18), Brandon Smith Rivera (23) and Ethan Hayter (21).

Related articles

2020 Team Preview: Team Ineos

Egan Bernal set to skip Giro d'Italia and focus on Tour de France in 2020

Rohan Dennis opens up to Geraint Thomas about Bahrain-Merida split

There were several high-profile departures at the end of 2019 with Wout Poels, Diego Rosa and David de la Cruz among the riders who joined rival teams. 

The race plans for the team's Grand Tour contenders have yet to be confirmed but it's expected that Egan Bernal will race the Tour de France as he looks to defend his title. Chris Froome is also likely to return to the race after his injury-plagued 2019, while Geraint Thomas has yet to announce his plans.

Both Carapaz and Dennis are set to race the Giro d'Italia in May, with Dennis centering his season around the time trial at the Olympic Games in Tokyo later this summer.