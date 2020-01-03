Rohan Dennis and Richard Carapaz show off Team Ineos kit – Gallery

Image 1 of 29 Rohan Dennis (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos) Image 2 of 29 Dylan Van Baarle (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos) Image 3 of 29 Luke Rowe (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos) Image 4 of 29 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos) Image 5 of 29 Leonardo Basso (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos) Image 6 of 29 Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos) Image 7 of 29 Richard Carapaz (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos) Image 8 of 29 Eddie Dunbar (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos) Image 9 of 29 Chris Froome (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos) Image 10 of 29 Ethan Hayter (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos) Image 11 of 29 Michał Gołaś (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos) Image 12 of 29 Owain Doull (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos) Image 13 of 29 Pavel Sivakov (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos) Image 14 of 29 Vasil Kiryienka (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos) Image 15 of 29 Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos) Image 16 of 29 Sebastian Henao (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos) Image 17 of 29 Brandon Rivera (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos) Image 18 of 29 Ivan Sosa (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos) Image 19 of 29 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos) Image 20 of 29 Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos) Image 21 of 29 Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos) Image 22 of 29 Christian Knees (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos) Image 23 of 29 Salvatore Puccio (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos) Image 24 of 29 Ian Stannard (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos) Image 25 of 29 Jhonatan Narvaez (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos) Image 26 of 29 Filippo Ganna (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos) Image 27 of 29 Carlos Rodriguez (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos) Image 28 of 29 Ben Swift (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos) Image 29 of 29 Chris Lawless (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Team Ineos)

Their team kit may remain unchanged for 2020 but Team Ineos have provided a full roster of riders in this year's Castelli made jersey and shorts.



The images provided by the team show off the entire roster for this year, including headline signings Rohan Dennis and 2019 Giro d'Italia winner Richard Carapaz. The team has welcomed five riders in total for the coming season with youth supplied in the form of Carlos Rodriguez (18), Brandon Smith Rivera (23) and Ethan Hayter (21).

There were several high-profile departures at the end of 2019 with Wout Poels, Diego Rosa and David de la Cruz among the riders who joined rival teams.

The race plans for the team's Grand Tour contenders have yet to be confirmed but it's expected that Egan Bernal will race the Tour de France as he looks to defend his title. Chris Froome is also likely to return to the race after his injury-plagued 2019, while Geraint Thomas has yet to announce his plans.

Both Carapaz and Dennis are set to race the Giro d'Italia in May, with Dennis centering his season around the time trial at the Olympic Games in Tokyo later this summer.