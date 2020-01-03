Rohan Dennis and Richard Carapaz show off Team Ineos kit – Gallery

Their team kit may remain unchanged for 2020 but Team Ineos have provided a full roster of riders in this year's Castelli made jersey and shorts.
The images provided by the team show off the entire roster for this year, including headline signings Rohan Dennis and 2019 Giro d'Italia winner Richard Carapaz. The team has welcomed five riders in total for the coming season with youth supplied in the form of Carlos Rodriguez (18), Brandon Smith Rivera (23) and Ethan Hayter (21).
There were several high-profile departures at the end of 2019 with Wout Poels, Diego Rosa and David de la Cruz among the riders who joined rival teams.
The race plans for the team's Grand Tour contenders have yet to be confirmed but it's expected that Egan Bernal will race the Tour de France as he looks to defend his title. Chris Froome is also likely to return to the race after his injury-plagued 2019, while Geraint Thomas has yet to announce his plans.
Both Carapaz and Dennis are set to race the Giro d'Italia in May, with Dennis centering his season around the time trial at the Olympic Games in Tokyo later this summer.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy