More attacks, Grand Tour momentum and 'luxury' domestiques – How Jonas Vingegaard and Visma-Lease a Bike will target Tour de France redemption

How do you solve a problem like Pogačar? Visma-Lease a Bike hope they have the answer within Vingegaard and their swarm

Just two years ago, Jonas Vingegaard secured his second Tour de France yellow jersey in as many years, becoming only the 13th male rider to retain their title. Yet, as we arrive at the start of the 112th edition of the Grande Boucle, you'd be forgiven for forgetting that the Dane won the 2023 race by a margin of over seven minutes, a time gap greater than that Tadej Pogačar inflicted on the Visma-Lease a Bike rider last July.

In the 24 months that have passed since Vingegaard's second Tour victory, Pogačar's dominance has seemingly been at every turn. But it's not as if the Visma-Lease a Bike talisman has stood still as the Slovenian pedalled onto a new level of performance.

