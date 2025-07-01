Giro d'Italia Women 2025 start list

Elisa Longo Borghini returns as defending champion

Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek - Pink Leader Jersey celebrates at finish line as overall race winner during the 35th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2024, Stage 8 a 117km stage from Pescara to L&#039;Aquila / #UCIWWT / on July 14, 2024 in L&#039;Aquila, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Defending champion Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) heads to the 2025 Giro d'Italia Women with bib number 1 when the race starts on July 6.

The official start list was confirmed on July 1 with Giro d'Italia Women favourites like Juliette Labous (FDJ-SUEZ), Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime), Marlen Reusser (Movistar) and more.

