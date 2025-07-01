Giro d'Italia Women 2025 start list

Defending champion Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) heads to the 2025 Giro d'Italia Women with bib number 1 when the race starts on July 6.

The official start list was confirmed on July 1 with Giro d'Italia Women favourites like Juliette Labous (FDJ-SUEZ), Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime), Marlen Reusser (Movistar) and more.

Data powered by FirstCycling