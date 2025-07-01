Giro d'Italia Women 2025 start list
Elisa Longo Borghini returns as defending champion
Defending champion Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) heads to the 2025 Giro d'Italia Women with bib number 1 when the race starts on July 6.
The official start list was confirmed on July 1 with Giro d'Italia Women favourites like Juliette Labous (FDJ-SUEZ), Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime), Marlen Reusser (Movistar) and more.
Data powered by FirstCycling
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
