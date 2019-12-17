Bora-Hansgrohe working hard at Mallorca training camp – Gallery

Image 1 of 13 Peter Sagan and his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates prepared for the 2020 season in Mallorca (Image credit: ©BORA-hansgrohe/VeloImages) Image 2 of 13 (Image credit: ©BORA-hansgrohe/VeloImages) Image 3 of 13 (Image credit: ©BORA-hansgrohe/VeloImages) Image 4 of 13 (Image credit: ©BORA-hansgrohe/VeloImages) Image 5 of 13 (Image credit: ©BORA-hansgrohe/VeloImages) Image 6 of 13 Peter Sagan and his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates prepared for the 2020 season in Mallorca (Image credit: ©BORA-hansgrohe/VeloImages) Image 7 of 13 Peter Sagan and his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates prepared for the 2020 season in Mallorca (Image credit: ©BORA-hansgrohe/VeloImages) Image 8 of 13 Peter Sagan and his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates prepared for the 2020 season in Mallorca (Image credit: ©BORA-hansgrohe/VeloImages) Image 9 of 13 Leopold Konig (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 13 Peter Sagan and his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates prepared for 2020 in Mallorca (Image credit: ©BORA-hansgrohe/VeloImages) Image 11 of 13 Peter Sagan and his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates prepared for 2020 in Mallorca (Image credit: ©BORA-hansgrohe/VeloImages) Image 12 of 13 Peter Sagan and his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates prepared for 2020 in Mallorca (Image credit: ©BORA-hansgrohe/VeloImages) Image 13 of 13 Peter Sagan and his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates prepared for 2020 in Mallorca (Image credit: ©BORA-hansgrohe/VeloImages)

Peter Sagan and his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates have been working in the gym, on the track and out on the road at their winter training camp in Mallorca, laying the foundations for the rapidly approaching 2020 season.

Sagan has occasionally suffered with core muscle problems and so is careful to work on his strength and flexibility to ensure he can maximise his power in the saddle. In a video posted on social media [and below], Sagan showed how he does exercises with weights on the mat to keep his core strong.

"No pain, no gain... Staying at the top of your game requires lots of sweat, on and off your bike," Sagan wrote, presenting the video.

Sagan also hit the road with his teammates, enjoying days in the sun and others in the mist that occasionally shrouds the Mediterranean island. The riders did specific workouts on the bike and some also headed to the Palma velodrome to work on their time trial positioning with engineers from bike sponsor Specialized.

They also showed their refined black, green and white 2020 clothing.

Bora-Hansgrohe arrived in Mallorca on December 7 and will head home later this week so that riders and staff can spend Christmas at home.

The Bora-Hansgrohe team have confirmed they will have a 27-rider roster for 2020, with 22-year-old neo-pro Patrick Gamper named as the final signing for the German WorldTour team on the eve of the team presentation in Germany.

Sagan, sprinter Pascal Ackerman, Emanuel Buchmann and Rafał Majka will again lead the team. New signings include talented German stage racer Lennard Kämna from Team Sunweb and Italian climber Matteo Fabro. Also on the roster are Daniel Oss, veteran Marcus Burghardt, Oscar Gatto, Cesare Benedetti, Jay McCarthy, Lukas Pöstlberger, Maximilian Schachmann and Juraj Sagan. Bora-Hansgrohe confirmed that Sam Bennett would leave the team for Deceuninck-QuickStep after a drawn-out battle legal, while Davide Formolo has moved to UAE Team Emirates.

Sagan has already announced he will ride the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France in 2020 after a spring Classics campaign. Sagan will be accompanied by 2019 maglia ciclamino winner Ackermann and 2018 stage winner Max Schachmann, while the Tour de France squad will be built primarily around the podium challenge of Emanuel Buchmann, who placed fourth overall in Paris last July, and Sagan.

Sagan will start his 2020 season in Argentina at the Vuelta a San Juan on January 26 before a pre-Classics training camp in Colombia in February. He will then slot in another training camp between Paris-Roubaix and the Giro Grande Partenza in Budapest on May 9.