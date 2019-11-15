Trending

AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – Gallery

Hiking and winter sports on the menu for team building

Hiking through the French Alps

Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com
The team photo shoot

(Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com)
Romain Bardet was in relaxed mood

(Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com)
Pierre Latour will lead the team at the 2020 Tour de France

(Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com)
Alexis Gougeard trying his hand at ice hockey

(Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com)
The riders and staff embark on an 11km walk

(Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com)
Larry Warbasse and Tony Gallopin

(Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com)
Lawrence Naesen has joined his brother, Oliver, at the team

(Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com)
Giro d'Italia stage winner, Nans Peters

(Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com)
New signing Harry Tanfield

(Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com)
Archery was among the activities

(Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com)
Tanfield gets to know his new colleagues

(Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com)
Bardet with the rest of the riders on the hike

(Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com)
Some riders even went running

(Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com)
Romain Bardet announces his 2020 programme

(Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com)
New signing Harry Tanfield is presented

(Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com)
A beautiful morning for an Alpine hike

(Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com)
Out on the hike

(Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com)
They climbed 2000ft on the hike

(Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com)
Bardet and team manager Vincent Lavenu announce their plans to the press

(Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com)
Breakaway specialist Alexis Gougeard

(Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com)
The riders ready to head out

(Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com)
Setting off on the hike

(Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com)
Out on the trail

(Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com)
Long-standing team boss Vincent Lavenu

(Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com)
Out on the hike

(Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com)
Veterans Sam Dumoulin and Hupert Dupont are heading into retirement

(Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com)
(Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com)

The AG2R La Mondiale team once again hit the French Alps this week for their first get-together ahead of the 2020 season. 

While riding bikes will come next month at a more traditional training camp, the rendez-vous in Vaujany is a chance for preliminary meetings and team building exercises. 

The camp was also an opportunity to set out race programmes for the coming season, and Romain Bardet announced he will skip the Tour de France to instead focus on the Giro d'Italia, Olympic Games, Vuelta a España, and World Championships. 

Pierre Latour will lead AG2R La Mondiale at the Tour de France. He finished 13th overall in 2018 and won the best young rider's white jersey but endured an injury-hit 2019 after fracturing both his wrists in February. 

This year, the riders and staff didn't board the cable car that heads up to the snowy mountain-top, but tried their hand at curling, archery, ice skating, and shooting in the village sports complex. 

On Tuesday, they went out for an 11-kilometre hike, taking in 2000 feet of elevation gain. 

"My legs are ruined," new recruit Harry Tanfield joked. "It's all the muscles you never usually use - I've never walked that far before in my life."

Tanfield was also enthusiastic about the camp, which takes place a lot earlier than most WorldTour teams. 

"I’d much rather have this, to meet everyone, to get to know everyone, to have a chance to speak to everyone, and learn people's names. You can sort everything out, like kit sizing, plannings, doctors' meetings. It's better to do it all a month earlier." 

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a selection of images from the camp.