AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – Gallery

Image 1 of 28 Hiking through the French Alps (Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com) Image 2 of 28 The team photo shoot (Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com) Image 3 of 28 Romain Bardet was in relaxed mood (Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com) Image 4 of 28 Pierre Latour will lead the team at the 2020 Tour de France (Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com) Image 5 of 28 Alexis Gougeard trying his hand at ice hockey (Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com) Image 6 of 28 The riders and staff embark on an 11km walk (Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com) Image 7 of 28 Larry Warbasse and Tony Gallopin (Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com) Image 8 of 28 Lawrence Naesen has joined his brother, Oliver, at the team (Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com) Image 9 of 28 Giro d'Italia stage winner, Nans Peters (Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com) Image 10 of 28 New signing Harry Tanfield (Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com) Image 11 of 28 Archery was among the activities (Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com) Image 12 of 28 Tanfield gets to know his new colleagues (Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com) Image 13 of 28 Bardet with the rest of the riders on the hike (Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com) Image 14 of 28 Some riders even went running (Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com) Image 15 of 28 Romain Bardet announces his 2020 programme (Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com) Image 16 of 28 New signing Harry Tanfield is presented (Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com) Image 17 of 28 A beautiful morning for an Alpine hike (Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com) Image 18 of 28 Out on the hike (Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com) Image 19 of 28 They climbed 2000ft on the hike (Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com) Image 20 of 28 Bardet and team manager Vincent Lavenu announce their plans to the press (Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com) Image 21 of 28 Breakaway specialist Alexis Gougeard (Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com) Image 22 of 28 The riders ready to head out (Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com) Image 23 of 28 Setting off on the hike (Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com) Image 24 of 28 Out on the trail (Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com) Image 25 of 28 Long-standing team boss Vincent Lavenu (Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com) Image 26 of 28 Out on the hike (Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com) Image 27 of 28 Veterans Sam Dumoulin and Hupert Dupont are heading into retirement (Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com) Image 28 of 28 (Image credit: Yves Perret / www.ypmedias.com)

The AG2R La Mondiale team once again hit the French Alps this week for their first get-together ahead of the 2020 season.

While riding bikes will come next month at a more traditional training camp, the rendez-vous in Vaujany is a chance for preliminary meetings and team building exercises.

The camp was also an opportunity to set out race programmes for the coming season, and Romain Bardet announced he will skip the Tour de France to instead focus on the Giro d'Italia, Olympic Games, Vuelta a España, and World Championships.

Pierre Latour will lead AG2R La Mondiale at the Tour de France. He finished 13th overall in 2018 and won the best young rider's white jersey but endured an injury-hit 2019 after fracturing both his wrists in February.

This year, the riders and staff didn't board the cable car that heads up to the snowy mountain-top, but tried their hand at curling, archery, ice skating, and shooting in the village sports complex.

On Tuesday, they went out for an 11-kilometre hike, taking in 2000 feet of elevation gain.

"My legs are ruined," new recruit Harry Tanfield joked. "It's all the muscles you never usually use - I've never walked that far before in my life."

Tanfield was also enthusiastic about the camp, which takes place a lot earlier than most WorldTour teams.

"I’d much rather have this, to meet everyone, to get to know everyone, to have a chance to speak to everyone, and learn people's names. You can sort everything out, like kit sizing, plannings, doctors' meetings. It's better to do it all a month earlier."

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a selection of images from the camp.