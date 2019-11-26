Cofidis finalise 2020 roster

Cofidis have finalised their roster for the 2020 season, their first year back on the WorldTour since 2009.

The French team have added 11 riders for the 2020 campaign, including six riders from the WorldTour led by sprinter Elia Viviani from Deceuninck-QuickStep. The Italian will be joined on the roster by Nathan Haas from Katusha-Alpecin, Julien Vermote from Dimension Data, Simone Consonni from UAE Team Emirates and by Viviani's former QuickStep teammate Fabio Sabatini.

Other new additions include Guillaume Martin from Wanty-Gobert, Piet Allegaert from Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise, Fernando Barcello from Euskatel-Murias and neo pros Eddy Fine and Attilo Viviani, who rode with the team as a stagiaire this year.

"We have been striving to attract new WorldTour-level talent to empower our ambitions," said team director Cedric Vasseur. "The roster is the most balanced possible, and we are very proud of our recruitment Elia Viviani, who has established herself over the years as one of the best sprinters in the world, will be the leader.

"Guillaume Martin, whose margin of progress is consistent in stage races, will also be a strong element of the group. In addition, we still have a large contingent of French riders, led by Christophe Laporte and Nicolas Edet."

The team also return Jesus Herrada and his contingent of Spanish helpers. The 28-rider roster includes riders forom eight countries, including 12 Frenchmen. Herrada secured one of the team's biggest wins last year during stage 6 at the Vuelta a Espana.

"We see the return of the Italian riders at Cofidis while remaining attached to our Spanish contingent led by Jesus Herrada, one of the best of the circuit last season," Vasseur said.

"The team also relies on experienced riders like Julien Vermote, Nathan Haas or Cyril Lemoine. They will be decisive in aiming for victories and supporting the young talents Fernando Barcelo, Eddy Finé, Victor Lafay, Emmanuel Morin and Attilio Viviani."

The team will take a brief off-season hiatus before resuming training camp in Calpe in December. From there, the team will start their season in Australia, Gabon and in Argentina.

2020 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits roster

Piet Allegaert

Natnael Berhane

Fernando Barcelo

Dimitri Clayes

Simone Consonni

Nicolas Edet

Eddy Fine

Nathan Haas

Jesper Hansen

Jose Herrada

Jesus Herrada

Victor Lafay

Christophe Laporte

Cyril Lemoine

Mathias le Turnier

Guillaume Martin

Luis Angel Maté

Marco Mathis

Emmanuel Morin

Anthony Pérez

Pierre-luc Périchon

Stéphane Rossetto

Fabio Sabatini

Damien Touzé

Kenneth Vanbilsen

Julien Vermote

Attilio Viviani

Elia Viviani