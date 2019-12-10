Team Sunweb to keep challenging in 2020 despite loss of Dumoulin

Image 1 of 19 (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 2 of 19 (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 3 of 19 (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 4 of 19 (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 5 of 19 (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 6 of 19 (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 7 of 19 (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 8 of 19 (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 9 of 19 (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 10 of 19 (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 11 of 19 (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 12 of 19 (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 13 of 19 (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 14 of 19 (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 15 of 19 (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 16 of 19 (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 17 of 19 (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 18 of 19 (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 19 of 19 (Image credit: Team Sunweb)

Team Sunweb have held their 2020 team presentation in Amsterdam, showing off their full roster of the men and women's WorldTour teams and their development team as they tried to move on from the loss of Tom Dumoulin as team leader and Grand Tour contender.

Team Sunweb confirmed they will have the same red and black colours for the new season, with what they describe as the 'Keep Challenging' stripes. BinckBank has been added on the shorts as a minor sponsor, with Sunweb Holidays splashed down the ride of the jersey so that everyone knows what the title sponsors does. The race clothing is made by Craft.

Team Sunweb will again ride Cervelo bikes. The presentation was held in the 'House of Mobility' experience centre created by Cervelo's parent company Pons, to show off all forms of transport.

The men's Team Sunweb squad won just nine races in 2019, with Matthews saving face by taking a second consecutive win at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec and Nikias Arndt taking a stage win at the Vuelta a Espana. Dumoulin raced just 27 days, with his crash during the first week of the Giro d'Italia and subsequent knee injury, wrecking his season and ending his relationship with the team.

Team Sunweb seemed to acknowledge they face an uphill battle in 2020, tweeting during the team presentation: "We all face difficulties and challenges in our everyday lives. It is how we face and overcome those challenges that make us."

The loss of Tom Dumoulin leaves Team Sunweb without a proven Grand Tour contender, with Wilco Keldermann and Sam Oomen expected to step up in 2020. Michael Matthews stands out as team leader after the Dumoulin was allowed to break his contract and move to Jumbo-Visma. The Australian will be again target the Classics and sprint stages, along with new signing Tiesj Benoot, who joins from Lotto Soudal. Team Sunweb is registered as a German team, with Nico Denz and Jasha Sütterlin joining from AG2R La Mondiale and Movistar.

The likes of Søren Kragh Andersen, who has been handed a new three-year deal, is also part of strengthened Classics unit, while European under-23 champion Alberto Dainese of Italy leads another influx of young talent along with Britain's Mark Donovan, Martin Salmon of Germany and Nils Eekhoff of the Netherlands, who was disqualified from after winning the under-23 World Championships in Yorkshire after drafting behind his team car. Several key members of staff have also moved on, sparking the arrival of Britain's Steve Benton, Dajo Sanders and Camiel Dénis.

The USA's Coryn Rivera again leads the women's team with Canada's Alison Jackson joining from Team Tibco. Lucinda Brand has already completed her move to Trek-Segafredo.

We all face difficulties and challenges in our everyday lives. It is how we face and overcome those challenges that make us who we are. 💪🏻Always #KeepChallenging. pic.twitter.com/z4iBMZSaPSDecember 10, 2019