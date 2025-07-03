'Maybe making the bunch even bigger is a mistake' – Mathieu van der Poel questions safety of increased Tour de France peloton size

Dutchman weighs in on debate with the bunch of all Grand Tours increasing from 22 to 23 teams and from 176 riders to 184

Mathieu van der Poel speaks to media at a press conference of Team Alpecin - Deceuninck prior to the 2025 Tour de France in Lille (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) questioned the number of riders in the Tour de France peloton, increasing from 176 to 184 for 2025, with the UCI adding a 23rd team and eight more riders at all three Grand Tours from this season on.

As the ongoing discussion surrounding safety in the peloton rages on, Van der Poel weighed in on the debate surrounding safety at his pre-Tour press conference, singling out the issue of more riders in the bunch as a potential error.

