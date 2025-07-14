Tour de France: Simon Yates solos to victory on stage 10 as yellow jersey changes hands again

By published

Breakaway succeeds on tough stage to Puy de Sancy

Simon Yates of Great Britain and Team Visma | Lease a Bike celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 10 a 165.3km stage from Ennezat to Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy (Super Sancy)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike) soloed to victory on stage 10 of the Tour de France atop Le Mont-Dore with an attack at the bottom of the climb, as Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) took the yellow jersey.

Fellow breakaway rider Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) valiantly tried to chase down Yates, and at times seemed within touching distance, but couldn't make contact and had to settle for second.

