Tour de France 2025 stage 15 preview

Image 1 of 2 Stage 15 profile (Image credit: A.S.O.) (Image credit: Geoatlast)

Taking the Tour de France away from the Pyrenees, stage 15 is a transition day as the riders head east from Muret to Carcassonne.

Whilst not completely flat with around 2,400m of climbing and three categorised ascents along the route, the stage could suit a versatile sprinter.

However, after three days of climbing, there will be many tired legs in the peloton and very few teams will be willing to commit riders to setting the pace, which could open up an opportunity for a large breakaway to go clear and stay away until the finish.

Stage 15 Sprints

Saint-Félix-Lauragais, km. 59.8

Stage 15 Mountains