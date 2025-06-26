Recommended reading

Tour de France 2025 stage 15 preview

By published

Sunday, July 20, 2025: Muret - Carcassonne, 169.3 km

Jump to:
Image 1 of 2
Profiles of the 2025 Tour de France stages and climbs
Stage 15 profile(Image credit: A.S.O.)

Taking the Tour de France away from the Pyrenees, stage 15 is a transition day as the riders head east from Muret to Carcassonne.

Joseph Lycett

Joseph Lycett is a freelance writer for Cyclingnews and has been covering professional cycling since 2022, writing for outlets such as GCN and Cycling Weekly. Joe is also a keen cyclist himself, regularly racing in his local crit races and time trials.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews