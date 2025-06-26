Tour de France 2025 stage 15 preview
Sunday, July 20, 2025: Muret - Carcassonne, 169.3 km
Taking the Tour de France away from the Pyrenees, stage 15 is a transition day as the riders head east from Muret to Carcassonne.
Whilst not completely flat with around 2,400m of climbing and three categorised ascents along the route, the stage could suit a versatile sprinter.
However, after three days of climbing, there will be many tired legs in the peloton and very few teams will be willing to commit riders to setting the pace, which could open up an opportunity for a large breakaway to go clear and stay away until the finish.
Stage 15 Sprints
- Saint-Félix-Lauragais, km. 59.8
Stage 15 Mountains
- Côte de Saint-Ferréol (cat. 3), km. 72.8
- Côte de Sorèze (cat. 3), km. 86.6
- Pas du Sant (cat. 2), km. 116.6
Joseph Lycett is a freelance writer for Cyclingnews and has been covering professional cycling since 2022, writing for outlets such as GCN and Cycling Weekly. Joe is also a keen cyclist himself, regularly racing in his local crit races and time trials.
