Tour de France 2025 stage 2 preview
Sunday, July 6, 2025: Lauwin-Planque - Boulogne-sur-Mer, 209.1 km
The maillot jaune may well be up for grabs again on stage 2 of the Tour de France, as with two categorised climbs in the final 10km, the pure sprinters are not expected to be in contention for the victory come the finish in Boulogne-sur-Mer.
With the Côte de Saint-Étienne-au-Mont (1km at 10.6%) and the Côte d’Outreau (0.8km at 8.8%) both coming in the closing kilometres of the stage, it is unclear as to whether any versatile sprinters will be able to hang on to the front end of the peloton, or if the stage will be decided amongst the puncheurs and the GC contenders.
Crosswinds could also be a decisive factor in the outcome of the stage, as gusts coming in from the sea could cause splits in the peloton once they reach the coast.
Stage 2 Sprints
- Énocq, km. 154.6
Stage 2 Mountains
- Côte de Cavron-Saint-Martin (cat. 4) km. 104.3
- Côte du Haut Pichot (cat. 3) km. 179.3
- Côte de Saint-Étienne-au-Mont (cat. 3) km. 200.4
- Côte d'Outreau (cat. 4) km. 203.8
