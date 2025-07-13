Tour de France stage 9: Tim Merlier eclipses Jonathan Milan at the line for second win in opening week

Mathieu van der Poel's 173km breakaway caught with 750 metres to go

CHATEAUROUX, FRANCE - JULY 13: Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek - Green Sprint Jersey during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 9 a 174.1km stage from Chinon to Chateauroux ) / #UCIWT / on July 13, 2025 in Chateauroux, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Tour de France stage 9: Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) celebrates at finish line in Châteauroux for the victory (Image credit: Getty Images)
Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) denied Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) a weekend sprint double at the Tour de France, coming from behind the Italian to score his own second win of the race on stage 9 to Châteauroux.

The European Champion prevailed at the end of a messy, chaotic, and short-lived sprint, only set up in the final 700 metres after day-long breakaway survivor Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was caught within sight of the line.

CHATEAUROUX, FRANCE - JULY 13: A general view of the peloton competing during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 9 a 174.1km stage from Chinon to Chateauroux ) / #UCIWT / on July 13, 2025 in Chateauroux, France.
A general view of the peloton competing during 174.1km stage 9 from Chinon to Châteauroux (Image credit: Getty Images)
