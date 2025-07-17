Tour de France stage 12 LIVE - Hautacam summit finish set to ignite GC drama

The peloton enters the Pyrenees to take on the first hors catégorie ascent of the race on the summit finish to Hautacam

The start of today's stage is still over an hour and a half away, with the neutralised start due at 13:10 local time in Auch.

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 12 of the 2025 Tour de France as the race heads into the Pyrenees and a first summit finish.

