Tour de France stage 8: Jonathan Milan holds off Wout van Aert to win Laval sprint

Kaden Groves third as Lidl-Trek rider carries green jersey to his first Tour victory

Lidl - Trek team&#039;s Italian rider Jonathan Milan wearing the best sprinter&#039;s green jersey cycles to the finish line to win the 8th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 171.4 km between Saint-Meen-le-Grand and Laval Espace Mayenne, western France, on July 12, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
Tour de France stage 8: Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) wins his first career stage at the French Grand Tour on Saturday (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
A pan-flat day at the Tour de France delivered the expected as Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) led the peloton home in a mass sprint to win stage 8 in Laval.

The Italian Tour debutant powered to the front off the back of a Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) lead out to take his first stage win at the race and launch himself back into the green jersey points lead.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

