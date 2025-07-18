'You have to be positive, otherwise we wouldn't start' – Visma-Lease a Bike realistic but not giving up after Tour de France time losses

Jonas Vingegaard lost more time to Tadej Pogačar on stage 13, but team continues to look for opportunities

Team Visma - Lease a bike team&#039;s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard awaits the start of the 13th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 10.9 km individual time trial between Loudenvielle and Peyragudes, in the Pyrenees mountains of southwestern France, on July 18, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Jonas Vingegaard (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is no sense of defeat at Visma-Lease a Bike in this Tour de France, despite Jonas Vingegaard losing time to Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) on stages 12 and 13.

There is definitely some realism about the task they are up against – a seemingly untouchable Pogačar, which may force Vingegaard to adjust his expectations – but rather than give up all hope or not try to fight for second place, the team are keen to keep the belief in the eight stages still to come.

