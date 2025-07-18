Remco Evenepoel's bike fitter reveals climbing-specific time trial position ahead of Tour de France mountain time trial

By published

Unpacking the complicated trade-off between aerodynamics, weight, and power output

Remco Evenepoel&#039;s S-Works TT bike for the stage 13 time trial of the 2025 Tour de France
(Image credit: Specialized)

Stage 13 of the 2025 Tour de France is an exciting day for tech nerds.

It's a short stage, at just 10.9km in length, but it is both flat and mountainous at once, and a mathematical conundrum for teams, riders, and the performance engineers whose role it is to choose the fastest equipment.

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

