Tour de France stage 4 Live – Could Tadej Pogačar win on a punchy day to Rouen?
By Matilda Price last updated
Short, steep climbs litter the run-in to Rouen on a day made for the puncheurs
Refresh
Yesterday was a really flat, pure sprinters' day, but even that delivered some chaos. Here's what happened:
Tour de France stage 3: Tim Merlier delivers win in Dunkerque on messy flat stage scattered with crashes
Jasper Philipsen out of Tour de France after heavy sprint crash during stage 3
'I'm not a bad guy' – Bryan Coquard apologises after Jasper Philipsen crash at Tour de France, still hit with fine and yellow card
I'm Matilda, Assistant Features Editor, and I'll be taking you through what promises to be an exciting day in France, with a punchy finish on the cards.
Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 4 of the Tour de France!
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de France stage 4 Live – Could Tadej Pogačar win on a punchy day to Rouen?Short, steep climbs litter the run-in to Rouen on a day made for the puncheurs
-
Amazon Prime Day 2025 Live: All the best deals as soon as we unearth themWe're trawling Amazon and beyond to bring you some absolute bargains
-
Stolen Cofidis bikes recovered with help from police and Tour de France organisersAll 11 Look frames have been returned to the French team
-
Amazon Prime Day bike deals 2025: Save on bikes, helmets, lights and moreAmazon Prime Day is here, and we've unearthed 60 deals that our readers will love
-
Cervelo claims its new S5 is the fastest aero bike in the pro peloton and Jonas Vingegaard will look to prove it at this year’s Tour de FrancePro cycling’s worst-kept secret officially breaks cover with a lighter frame and increased focus on aerodynamics and integration
-
Keep track of your bike and belongings with this Amazon Prime Apple AirTag bundleWhether you want to track your bike's location if it goes missing or you're notorious for losing things on a ride, this Apple AirTag bundle deal will help you keep track of your belongings
-
'I'm sure the big boys will come out to play' – GC contenders expected to clash on punchy Tour de France stage 4 finish in RouenIneos DS Zak Dempster says rollercoaster final could be 'right on the cusp of what Mathieu van der Poel is capable of'
-
Giro d'Italia Women abandons: All of the riders who have left the 2025 race so farTwo riders abandoned after the second stage in Aprica leaving 151 riders remaining in the eight-day race
-
'I'm not a bad guy' – Bryan Coquard apologises after Jasper Philipsen crash at Tour de France, still hit with fine and yellow cardFrenchman emotional after accidentally taking down green jersey in incident that saw him abandon race