Tour de France stage 4 Live – Could Tadej Pogačar win on a punchy day to Rouen?

By last updated

Short, steep climbs litter the run-in to Rouen on a day made for the puncheurs

Refresh

Yesterday was a really flat, pure sprinters' day, but even that delivered some chaos. Here's what happened:

I'm Matilda, Assistant Features Editor, and I'll be taking you through what promises to be an exciting day in France, with a punchy finish on the cards.

Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 4 of the Tour de France!

Latest on Cyclingnews