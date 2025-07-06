Tour de France stage 2: Mathieu van der Poel holds off Tadej Pogačar to win in Boulogne-sur-Mer

Jonas Vingegaard third as Van der Poel inherits maillot jaune from teammate Philipsen

Alpecin - Deceuninck team&#039;s Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel cycles to the finish line to win the 2nd stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 209.1 km between Lauwin-Planque and Boulogne-sur-Mer, Northern France, on July 6, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) stormed to victory and the overall lead on stage 2 of the Tour de France in a dramatic small group sprint against GC favourites Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike).

In the uphill finish at Boulogne-sur-Mer and at the end of a late series of short, punchy climb, Van der Poel went from distance, with Pogačar closing in but finally unable to match the Dutch star.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

