Tour de France stage 2: Mathieu van der Poel holds off Tadej Pogačar to win in Boulogne-sur-Mer
Jonas Vingegaard third as Van der Poel inherits maillot jaune from teammate Philipsen
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) stormed to victory and the overall lead on stage 2 of the Tour de France in a dramatic small group sprint against GC favourites Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike).
In the uphill finish at Boulogne-sur-Mer and at the end of a late series of short, punchy climb, Van der Poel went from distance, with Pogačar closing in but finally unable to match the Dutch star.
After helping stage 1 winner Jasper Philipsen sprint to victory on Saturday, on a Classics-like finale on Sunday, Van der Poel took over from his teammate in the overall lead.
The series of tough, technical late ascents weeded out many of the fast men and saw a late attack by Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe). But after UAE's João Almeida dragged a reduced front group back up to the German, Van der Poel was able to fend off the 2024 overall winner and top favourite for yellow in the 2025 race, with Vingegaard showing strong form in unfamiliar terrain to claim third.
"It was super difficult, the final was actually harder than I thought," Van der Poel said as he celebrated his team's second stage win in as many days.
"I was really motivated. It's been three or four years since I last won a stage (2021 - Ed.) so it was about time I got another one.
"People said I was a favourite for today, but if you see which riders were up there on the climbs, I think I did a really good job to be there."
More to come.
Results
