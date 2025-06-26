Tour de France 2025 stage 18 preview

Image 1 of 2 Stage 18 profile (Image credit: A.S.O.) (Image credit: Geoatlast)

At 171.5km in length with three back-to-back hors catégorie climbs, including a summit finish atop the mighty Col de la Loze (26.4km at 6.5%), stage 18 marks the queen stage of this year’s Tour de France and where the race will likely be decided.

With attacks from the GC contenders expected on the final climb, time gaps between the favourites at the finish are an absolute certainty and should solidify the order in the overall standings heading into the final few days of the race.

It will be an attritional day, as the Col du Glandon (21.7km at 5.1%) should soften up the legs of the riders before they take on the more difficult side of the Col de la Madeleine (19.2km at 7.9%). A long descent will then be followed by a short bit of valley road before reaching the foot of the final climb at Brides-les-Bains.

The riders will then climb up to Courchevel, where the final ascent to the top of the climb begins. Climbing to over 2,300 metres above sea level, the stage victory isn’t the only prize up for grabs at the summit, as the winner will also be awarded the Souvenir Henri Desgrange, which marks the highest point in the race.

The high altitude will be but one among the many challenges that the riders will face throughout the stage, along with steep gradients of around 10% towards the summit of the Col de la Loze.

Weather conditions have also been a factor on this climb in the past, as hot temperatures in 2023 caused Tadej Pogačar to crack as Jonas Vingegaard sealed the maillot jaune at that year’s race.

Stage 18 Sprints

Rioupėroux, km. 23.7

Stage 18 Mountains

