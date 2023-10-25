Tour de France past winners

Previous overall and classification winners

2023

1 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma

2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

3 Simon Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates

2022

1 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma

2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

2021

1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

2 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma

3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers

2020

1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma

3 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo

2019

1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos

2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos

3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

2018

1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky

2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb

3 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky

2017

1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky

2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac

3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale

2016

1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky

2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale

3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team

2015

1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky

2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team

3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team

2014

1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team

2 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale

3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr

2013

1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling

2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team

3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha

2012

1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling

2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling

3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale

2011

1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team

2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek

3 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek

2010

1 *Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank

2 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank

3 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi

2009

1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana

2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank

3 Lance Armstrong (USA) Astana





Note: *Andy Schleck was awarded victory of the 2010 Tour de France after original winner Alberto Contador was disqualified for doping.

*Lance Armstrong was stripped of all race results from August 1, 1998 onwards following the US Anti-Doping Agency’s investigation into doping at the US Postal Service team.

*Austria's Bernhard Kohl tested positive for EPO-CERA on October 13, 2008. He admitted to its use on October 15, 2008 and was stripped of his third place GC finish at the 2008 Tour de France.

*Oscar Pereiro was awarded the victory of the 2006 Tour de France on October 16, 2007, after original winner Floyd Landis was disqualified for doping.