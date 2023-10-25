Tour de France past winners
A full list of champions from 1903-2023
Previous overall and classification winners
1 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
3 Simon Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
1 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
2 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
2020
1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
3 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
2019
1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
2018
1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
3 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
2017
1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
2016
1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
2015
1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
2014
1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
2 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
2013
1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
2012
1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
2011
1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
3 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
2010
1 *Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
2 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
3 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
2009
1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
3 Lance Armstrong (USA) Astana
Note: *Andy Schleck was awarded victory of the 2010 Tour de France after original winner Alberto Contador was disqualified for doping.
*Lance Armstrong was stripped of all race results from August 1, 1998 onwards following the US Anti-Doping Agency’s investigation into doping at the US Postal Service team.
*Austria's Bernhard Kohl tested positive for EPO-CERA on October 13, 2008. He admitted to its use on October 15, 2008 and was stripped of his third place GC finish at the 2008 Tour de France.
*Oscar Pereiro was awarded the victory of the 2006 Tour de France on October 16, 2007, after original winner Floyd Landis was disqualified for doping.
|Year
|Winner
|2023
|Jonas Vingegaard
|2022
|Jonas Vingegaard
|2021
|Tadej Pogacar
|2020
|Tadej Pogacar
|2019
|Egan Bernal
|2018
|Geraint Thomas
|2017
|Chris Froome
|2016
|Chris Froome
|2015
|Chris Froome
|2014
|Vincenzo Nibali
|2013
|Chris Froome
|2012
|Bradley Wiggins
|2011
|Cadel Evans
|2010*
|Andy Schleck
|2009
|Alberto Contador
|2008
|Carlos Sastre
|2007
|Alberto Contador
|2006*
|Oscar Pereiro
|2005*
|No winner
|2004*
|No winner
|2003*
|No winner
|2002*
|No winner
|2001*
|No winner
|2000*
|No winner
|1999*
|No winner
|1998
|Marco Pantani
|1997
|Jan Ullrich
|1996
|Bjarne Riis
|1995
|Miguel Indurain
|1994
|Miguel Indurain
|1993
|Miguel Indurain
|1992
|Miguel Indurain
|1991
|Miguel Indurain
|1990
|Greg LeMond
|1989
|Greg LeMond
|1988
|Pedro Delgado
|1987
|Stephen Roche
|1986
|Greg LeMond
|1985
|Bernard Hinault
|1984
|Laurent Fignon
|1983
|Laurent Fignon
|1982
|Bernard Hinault
|1981
|Bernard Hinault
|1980
|Joop Zoetemelk
|1979
|Bernard Hinault
|1978
|Bernard Hinault
|1977
|Bernard Thévenet
|1976
|Lucien Van Impe
|1975
|Bernard Thévenet
|1974
|Eddy Merckx
|1973
|Luis Ocaña
|1972
|Eddy Merckx
|1971
|Eddy Merckx
|1970
|Eddy Merckx
|1969
|Eddy Merckx
|1968
|Jan Janssen
|1967
|Roger Pingeon
|1966
|Lucien Aimar
|1965
|Felice Gimondi
|1964
|Jacques Anquetil
|1963
|Jacques Anquetil
|1962
|Jacques Anquetil
|1961
|Jacques Anquetil
|1960
|Gastone Nencini
|1959
|Federico Bahamontes
|1958
|Charly Gaul
|1957
|Jacques Anquetil
|1956
|Roger Walkowiak
|1955
|Louison Bobet
|1954
|Louison Bobet
|1953
|Louison Bobet
|1952
|Fausto Coppi
|1951
|Hugo Koblet
|1950
|Ferdinand Kübler
|1949
|Fausto Coppi
|1948
|Gino Bartali
|1947
|Jean Robic
|1946
|Not held
|1945
|Not held
|1944
|Not held
|1943
|Not held
|1942
|Not held
|1941
|Not held
|1940
|Not held
|1939
|Sylvère Maes
|1938
|Gino Bartali
|1937
|Roger Lapébie
|1936
|Sylvère Maes
|1935
|Romain Maes
|1934
|Antonin Magne
|1933
|Georges Speicher
|1932
|André Leducq
|1931
|Antonin Magne
|1930
|André Leducq
|1929
|Maurice De Waele
|1928
|Nicolas Frantz
|1927
|Nicolas Frantz
|1926
|Lucien Buysse
|1925
|Ottavio Bottecchia
|1924
|Ottavio Bottecchia
|1923
|Henri Pélissier
|1922
|Firmin Lambot
|1921
|Léon Scieur
|1920
|Philippe Thys
|1919
|Firmin Lambot
|1918
|Not held
|1917
|Not held
|1916
|Not held
|1915
|Not held
|1914
|Philippe Thys
|1913
|Philippe Thys
|1912
|Odile Defraye
|1911
|Gustave Garrigou
|1910
|Octave Lapize
|1909
|François Faber
|1908
|Lucien Petit-Breton
|1907
|Lucien Petit-Breton
|1906
|René Pottier
|1905
|Louis Trousselier
|1904
|Henri Cornet
|1903
|Maurice Garin
