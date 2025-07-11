Tour de France stage 7 Live - Will Van der Poel cling onto the yellow jersey or does another GC shake-up beckon?

Refresh

Yesterday's stage threw up an interesting tactical battle between Visma-Lease a Bike and UAE Team Emirates-XRG. Here's what world champion Tadej Pogačar had to say about the situation.

Here's how the stage profile looks for today's 197km route.

The Dutchman celebrates his first Tour stage in Normandy four years ago

There's just over an hour until the riders roll out from Saint Malo, with an iconic finish on the Mûr-de-Bretagne awaiting them.

The testing 2km climb was the venue for Mathieu van der Poel's first Tour de France stage win in 2021. Could we experience a case of déjà vu later today?