Tour de France stage 7 Live - Will Van der Poel cling onto the yellow jersey or does another GC shake-up beckon?
A rolling 197km stage from Saint Malo to the Mûr-de-Bretagne awaits the peloton with a slender margin at the top of the GC standings
Yesterday's stage threw up an interesting tactical battle between Visma-Lease a Bike and UAE Team Emirates-XRG. Here's what world champion Tadej Pogačar had to say about the situation.
READ: 'Visma tried to do, I don't know what…' - Tadej Pogačar irritated by rival tactics to try to keep him in the Tour de France yellow jersey
Here's how the stage profile looks for today's 197km route.
There's just over an hour until the riders roll out from Saint Malo, with an iconic finish on the Mûr-de-Bretagne awaiting them.
The testing 2km climb was the venue for Mathieu van der Poel's first Tour de France stage win in 2021. Could we experience a case of déjà vu later today?
Bonjour and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 7 of the 2025 Tour de France!
