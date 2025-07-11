Tour de France stage 7 Live - Will Van der Poel cling onto the yellow jersey or does another GC shake-up beckon?

A rolling 197km stage from Saint Malo to the Mûr-de-Bretagne awaits the peloton with a slender margin at the top of the GC standings

Yesterday's stage threw up an interesting tactical battle between Visma-Lease a Bike and UAE Team Emirates-XRG. Here's what world champion Tadej Pogačar had to say about the situation.

Here's how the stage profile looks for today's 197km route.

Stage winner Team Alpecin Fenix' Mathieu van der Poel of Netherlands celebrates as he crosses the finish line at the end of the 2nd stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 183 km between Perros-Guirrec and Mur de Bretagne Guerledan, on June 27, 2021. (Photo by MICHAEL STEELE / various sources / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL STEELE/AFP via Getty Images)

The Dutchman celebrates his first Tour stage in Normandy four years ago (Image credit: MICHAEL STEELE/Getty Images)

There's just over an hour until the riders roll out from Saint Malo, with an iconic finish on the Mûr-de-Bretagne awaiting them.

Bonjour and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 7 of the 2025 Tour de France!

