Tour de France stage 5 Live - Evenepoel, Pogačar and Vingegaard set to battle for yellow in first time trial of 2025 race

Someone who first put in an appearance in the 1993 Tour de France, in the Pyrenean stage to Andorra won by Oliverio Rincón, is still here cheering on the fans in Caen today. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the key early starters of the race is now in action. That's Ivan Romeo (Movistar), the reigning U23 World TT Champion. Definitely a time to watch.

There are three interemediate checkpoints: Km 8: Cambes-en-plain Km 16.4: Thaon Km 24.7: Gruchy





Yevgeniy Fedorov (XDS-Astana) rolls down the start ramp. Stage 5 of the 2025 Tour is officially underway.

The weather incidentally is dry and warm, expected to reach a maximum of 27ºC in the late afternoon. Winds of up to 10kmh, so shouldn't have too much of an effect.

No mountains points on offer today, so assuming he finishes the stage, Pogačar is guaranteed at least one day in the polka-dot jersey in the 2025 Tour. He's won the mountains classification outright twice before, too, so don't be surprised if he's leading the ranking for more than just that extra 24 hours, though.

Less than ten minutes to go before the time trial gets underway, so here's a reminder of the various classification leaders:



Overall (yellow jersey): Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) Points (green jersey): Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) Mountains (polka-dot jersey): Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) Best Young Rider (white): Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) Teams: Visma-Lease a Bike

A 64-tooth chainring and custom bars for Remco Evenepoel's time trial bike for Stage 5 of the Tour de France

A shot this morning of Remco Evenepoel's TT bike for today's stage. He's due off at 1644 CET. 2025 Tour de France stage 5: Remco Evenepoel's TT bike (Image credit: Getty Images)

'A yellow dream is possible' - Remco Evenepoel eyes Tour de France leader jersey after responding to Tadej Pogcar's attacks on hilly road to Rouen





Enter stage left, therefore, Remco Evenepoel, double World Time Trial Champion, winner of the same first week TT last year in the Tour and winner of the Critérium du Dauphiné time trial. The Soudal-QuickStep leader was already a top favourite and in the regrettable absence of Italian TT giant Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), who crashed out in the very first day of the Tour, and leading Swiss specialist Stefan Bissegger (Decathlon AG2R Mondiale), who also exited the race after falling on stage 1, arguably even more so.

In stark contrast to the stage 13 mountain TT, with 600+ metres of elevation gain in 10 kilometres, this one has a whopping 200 metres of elevation gain over 33 kilometres, and that comparatively low count means this first-week test favours the TT specialists.

Here's a map of the route, running northwesterly out of Caen into the Normandy countryside then looping back to the finish in the city. Tour de France stage 5 time trial route (Image credit: ASO)

Tour de France stage 5 time trial start times

The first rider down the start ramp will be Yevgeniy Fedorov (XDS-Astana) at 1305 CET. He's the reigning Kazakhstan National TT Champion and multiple Eurasian TT Champion, winning the latter a mere four years in a row, so his time should be a good reference point, right from the start.