Tour de France 2025 stage 8 preview

Saturday, July 12, 2025: Saint-Méen-le-Grand - Laval Espace Mayenne, 171.4 km

Profiles of the 2025 Tour de France stages and climbs
Stage 8 profile(Image credit: A.S.O.)

After getting over the hills of Normandy and Brittany, the sprinters will finally have their day again at the Tour de France on stage 8, as there is just one category four climb en route to the finish in Laval in the form of the Côte de Nuillé-sur-Vicoin (0.9km at 3.8%), which comes with around 17km to go.

