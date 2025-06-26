Tour de France 2025 stage 8 preview
Saturday, July 12, 2025: Saint-Méen-le-Grand - Laval Espace Mayenne, 171.4 km
After getting over the hills of Normandy and Brittany, the sprinters will finally have their day again at the Tour de France on stage 8, as there is just one category four climb en route to the finish in Laval in the form of the Côte de Nuillé-sur-Vicoin (0.9km at 3.8%), which comes with around 17km to go.
There is a slight uphill rise to the finish with a somewhat technical run-in in the finale, meaning that the team with the strongest lead-out and the best positioning will give their sprinter the best chance of victory.
Stage 8 Sprints
- Vitré, km. 85.5
Stage 8 Mountains
- Côte de Nuillé-sur-Vicoin (cat. 4), km. 155
