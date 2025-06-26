Tour de France 2025 stage 1 preview
Saturday, July 5, 2025: Lille Métropole - Lille Métropole, 185 km
The opening stage of this year’s Tour de France marks a rare opportunity for the sprinters to take the first maillot jaune of the race, something not seen since Alexander Kristoff pulled on the iconic jersey after winning in Nice at the start of the pandemic-affected edition in 2020.
The stage will take the riders in a clockwise loop around the city over relatively flat terrain, as they skirt their way along the Franco-Belgian border. Three category four climbs along the route will be enough to decide the first maillot à pois of the race, which will be hotly contested by those in the breakaway.
All focus will be on the finale, though, as positioning will be of vital importance in the closing kilometres with several ninety-degree corners for the peloton to contend with. With sprint lead-outs and GC teams alike trying to keep their leaders at the head of affairs, it could get a tad messy on the run-in to the finish.
Stage 1 Sprints
- La Motte-au-Bois, km. 87.5
Stage 1 Mountains
- Côte de Notre-Dame-de-Lorette (cat. 4) km. 41.2
- Mont Cassel (cat. 4) km. 106
- Mont Noir (cat. 4) km. 139.7
Joseph Lycett is a freelance writer for Cyclingnews and has been covering professional cycling since 2022, writing for outlets such as GCN and Cycling Weekly. Joe is also a keen cyclist himself, regularly racing in his local crit races and time trials.
