Recommended reading

Tour de France 2025 stage 1 preview

By published

Saturday, July 5, 2025: Lille Métropole - Lille Métropole, 185 km

Jump to:
Image 1 of 2
Profiles of the 2025 Tour de France stages and climbs
Profile of the 2025 Tour de France stage 1(Image credit: A.S.O.)

The opening stage of this year’s Tour de France marks a rare opportunity for the sprinters to take the first maillot jaune of the race, something not seen since Alexander Kristoff pulled on the iconic jersey after winning in Nice at the start of the pandemic-affected edition in 2020.

Joseph Lycett

Joseph Lycett is a freelance writer for Cyclingnews and has been covering professional cycling since 2022, writing for outlets such as GCN and Cycling Weekly. Joe is also a keen cyclist himself, regularly racing in his local crit races and time trials.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews