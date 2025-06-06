Recommended reading

A Swiss Grand Départ for Tour de France Femmes in 2026

Lausanne loop to start off event on August 1 next year with race heading back to France from Geneva on stage 3

LAUSANNE SWITZERLAND OCTOBER 07 Anna Shackley of United Kingdom and Team SD Worx Elise Chabbey of Switzerland and Team CanyonSram Racing Marie Le Net of France and Team FDJ Suez Futuroscope and a general view of the peloton passing close to the Geneva Lake during the 1st Tour de Romandie Feminin 2022 Stage 1 a 1344km stage from Lausanne to Lausanne TDRwomen TDRF on October 07 2022 in Lausanne Switzerland Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images
Tour de Romandie Féminin 2022, which started in Lausanne, with a backdrop of Lake Geneva (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will be delivering a Swiss Grand Départ in 2026, taking the race outside French borders for its opening stages for the second time since the race was reintroduced in 2022.

"We are thrilled to be spending three days in this Swiss Riviera, which, beyond its stunning scenery, offers a high-quality sporting terrain," said race director Marion Rousse in a media statement.

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

