Tour de France 2025 stage 10 preview

The first summit finish of this year’s Tour de France comes on stage 10, as the riders will have one category three climb and seven category two climbs to contend with, on what is set to be an attritional stage through the Massif Central, concluding with an ascent of the Puy de Sancy (3.3km at 8%).

The final climb is preceded by the Col de Guéry (3.4km at 6.7%), Col de la Croix (3.4km at 5.7%) and Col de la Croix Saint-Robert (5.1km at 6.4%) in the final 50km of the stage, which could see a rider or a small group attempt to go for long range attack for the victory, as there is very little valley road where a larger group would have the advantage.

Taking place on Bastille Day, several French riders will look to get themselves up the road early on and it is certainly a stage that could see the breakaway go all the way to the finish. Although gaps could appear amongst the GC favourites in the finale, it is unlikely that this stage will be decisive in the overall outcome of the race, as many of the contenders will probably look to save their legs ahead of Pyrenees.

Stage 10 Sprints

Durtol, km. 44.4

Stage 10 Mountains

