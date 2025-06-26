Recommended reading

Tour de France 2025 stage 10 preview

Monday, July 14, 2025: Ennezat - Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy, 165.3 km

Profiles of the 2025 Tour de France stages and climbs
Stage 10 profile

The first summit finish of this year’s Tour de France comes on stage 10, as the riders will have one category three climb and seven category two climbs to contend with, on what is set to be an attritional stage through the Massif Central, concluding with an ascent of the Puy de Sancy (3.3km at 8%).

Joseph Lycett

Joseph Lycett is a freelance writer for Cyclingnews and has been covering professional cycling since 2022, writing for outlets such as GCN and Cycling Weekly. Joe is also a keen cyclist himself, regularly racing in his local crit races and time trials.

