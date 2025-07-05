The current GC standings at the Tour de France 2025
Jasper Philipsen secures the first leader's jersey after stage 1 in Lille Métropole
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) celebrated his first stint in the maillot jaune at the 2025 Tour de France after winning stage 1 on Saturday in Lille.
Philipsen gained a solid advantage over many of his rivals after making the front split in the crosswinds late in the stage before out-sprinting last year's green jersey winner Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) and Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) at the end of the 184.9 kilometre stage.
Philipsen leads Girmay by four seconds in the overall standings of the 2025 Tour de France, while Wærenskjold is third at six seconds.
Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies), fourth on the stage, is next in line in the GC standings since there are no time bonuses at the intermediate sprint.
Matteo Trentin (Tudor) is fifth ahead of teammates Clément Russo and Paul Penhoet (Groupama-FDJ).
American Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) sprinted in for eighth in the standings.
Rounding out the top 10 are Marius Mayrhofer (Tudor) and Sam Watson (Ineos Grenadiers).
Stage 2 presents another opportunity for the sprinters but with another sharp climb in the final six kilometres, it will be a tricky day for the fast men.
The Tour de France is the biggest race in cycling, and a Cyclingnews subscription offers you unlimited access to our unrivalled coverage. Get all the breaking news and analysis from our team on the ground in France, plus the latest pro tech, live race reports, and a daily subscriber-only newsletter with exclusive insight into the action. Find out more.
Tour de France 2025 GC standings
Results powered by FirstCycling
Tour de France 2025 classifications
Here's a rundown of all the ongoing competitions at the Tour de France.
Yellow Jersey/Maillot Jaune – The yellow jersey is worn by the overall race leader on the general classification who has completed the stages so far in the lowest accumulated time.
Green Jersey – The green jersey is the points classification. Riders accrue points at one of the two intermediate sprints during stages and also at stage finishes, and the man with the most points leads the ranking.
Polka Dot Jersey – The red and white polka dot jersey is the mountain classification. Points are handed out to the first riders over certain hills and climbs during the Tour de France, with the hardest mountains giving the most points. Once again, the man with the most points leads the ranking.
White jersey – The white jersey is the best young rider classification. It works the same way as the yellow jersey, but only riders aged 25 or under are eligible to win.
Tour de France 2025 schedule
Stage
Date
Start/Finish
Distance
Start time (CET)
Finish time (CET)
Stage 1
Jul 5, 2025
Lille Métropole-Lille Métropole
184.9 km
13:26
17:36
Stage 2
Jul 6, 2025
Lauwin-Planque-Boulogne-sur-Mer
209.1 km
12:15
17:20
Stage 3
Jul 7, 2025
Valenciennes-Dunkerque
178.3 km
13:10
17:18
Stage 4
Jul 8, 2025
Amiens Métropole-Rouen
174.2 km
13:15
17:22
Stage 5
Jul 9, 2025
Caen-Caen
33 km
13:10
17:42
Stage 6
Jul 10, 2025
Bayeux-Vire Normandie
201.5 km
12:35
17:14
Stage 7
Jul 11, 2025
Saint-Malo-Mûr-de-Bretagne Guerlédan
197 km
12:10
16:39
Stage 8
Jul 12, 2025
Saint-Méen-le-Grand-Laval Espace Mayenne
171.4 km
13:10
17:04
Stage 9
Jul 13, 2025
Chinon-Châteauroux
174.1 km
13:10
17:07
Stage 10
Jul 14, 2025
Ennezat-Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy
165.3 km
13:10
17:25
Rest 1
Jul 15, 2025
Toulouse
|Row 10 - Cell 3
|Row 10 - Cell 4
|Row 10 - Cell 5
Stage 11
Jul 16, 2025
Toulouse-Toulouse
156.8 km
13:15
17:05
Stage 12
Jul 17, 2025
Auch-Hautacam
180.6 km
13:10
17:32
Stage 13
Jul 18, 2025
Loudenvielle-Peyragudes
10.9 km
13:10
17:31
Stage 14
Jul 19, 2025
Pau-Luchon-Superbagnères
182.6 km
12:00
17:07
Stage 15
Jul 20, 2025
Muret-Carcassonne
169.3 km
13:20
17:08
Rest 2
Jul 21, 2025
Montpellier
|Row 16 - Cell 3
|Row 16 - Cell 4
|Row 16 - Cell 5
Stage 16
Jul 22, 2025
Montpellier-Mont Ventoux
171.5 km
12:10
16:44
Stage 17
Jul 23, 2025
Bollène-Valence
160.4 km
13:35
17:10
Stage 18
Jul 24, 2025
Vif-Courchevel Col de la Loze
171.5 km
12:10
17:12
Stage 19
Jul 25, 2025
Albertville-La Plagne
129.9 km
13:30
17:18
Stage 20
Jul 26, 2025
Nantua-Pontarlier
184.2 km
12:05
16:12
Stage 21
Jul 27, 2025
Mantes-la-Ville-Paris Champs-Élysées
132.3 km
16:10
19:26
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.