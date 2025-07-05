The current GC standings at the Tour de France 2025

Jasper Philipsen secures the first leader's jersey after stage 1 in Lille Métropole

Alpecin - Deceuninck team&#039;s Belgian rider Jasper Philipsen cycles to the finish line to win the 1st stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 184.9 km starting and finishing in Lille Metropole, northern France, on July 5, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) celebrated his first stint in the maillot jaune at the 2025 Tour de France after winning stage 1 on Saturday in Lille.

Philipsen gained a solid advantage over many of his rivals after making the front split in the crosswinds late in the stage before out-sprinting last year's green jersey winner Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) and Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) at the end of the 184.9 kilometre stage.

Tour de France 2025 schedule

Stage

Date

Start/Finish

Distance

Start time (CET)

Finish time (CET)

Stage 1

Jul 5, 2025

Lille Métropole-Lille Métropole

184.9 km

13:26

17:36

Stage 2

Jul 6, 2025

Lauwin-Planque-Boulogne-sur-Mer

209.1 km

12:15

17:20

Stage 3

Jul 7, 2025

Valenciennes-Dunkerque

178.3 km

13:10

17:18

Stage 4

Jul 8, 2025

Amiens Métropole-Rouen

174.2 km

13:15

17:22

Stage 5

Jul 9, 2025

Caen-Caen

33 km

13:10

17:42

Stage 6

Jul 10, 2025

Bayeux-Vire Normandie

201.5 km

12:35

17:14

Stage 7

Jul 11, 2025

Saint-Malo-Mûr-de-Bretagne Guerlédan

197 km

12:10

16:39

Stage 8

Jul 12, 2025

Saint-Méen-le-Grand-Laval Espace Mayenne

171.4 km

13:10

17:04

Stage 9

Jul 13, 2025

Chinon-Châteauroux

174.1 km

13:10

17:07

Stage 10

Jul 14, 2025

Ennezat-Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy

165.3 km

13:10

17:25

Rest 1

Jul 15, 2025

Toulouse

Stage 11

Jul 16, 2025

Toulouse-Toulouse

156.8 km

13:15

17:05

Stage 12

Jul 17, 2025

Auch-Hautacam

180.6 km

13:10

17:32

Stage 13

Jul 18, 2025

Loudenvielle-Peyragudes

10.9 km

13:10

17:31

Stage 14

Jul 19, 2025

Pau-Luchon-Superbagnères

182.6 km

12:00

17:07

Stage 15

Jul 20, 2025

Muret-Carcassonne

169.3 km

13:20

17:08

Rest 2

Jul 21, 2025

Montpellier

Stage 16

Jul 22, 2025

Montpellier-Mont Ventoux

171.5 km

12:10

16:44

Stage 17

Jul 23, 2025

Bollène-Valence

160.4 km

13:35

17:10

Stage 18

Jul 24, 2025

Vif-Courchevel Col de la Loze

171.5 km

12:10

17:12

Stage 19

Jul 25, 2025

Albertville-La Plagne

129.9 km

13:30

17:18

Stage 20

Jul 26, 2025

Nantua-Pontarlier

184.2 km

12:05

16:12

Stage 21

Jul 27, 2025

Mantes-la-Ville-Paris Champs-Élysées

132.3 km

16:10

19:26

