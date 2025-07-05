The current GC standings at the Tour de France 2025

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) celebrated his first stint in the maillot jaune at the 2025 Tour de France after winning stage 1 on Saturday in Lille.

Philipsen gained a solid advantage over many of his rivals after making the front split in the crosswinds late in the stage before out-sprinting last year's green jersey winner Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) and Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) at the end of the 184.9 kilometre stage.

Philipsen leads Girmay by four seconds in the overall standings of the 2025 Tour de France, while Wærenskjold is third at six seconds.

Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies), fourth on the stage, is next in line in the GC standings since there are no time bonuses at the intermediate sprint.

Matteo Trentin (Tudor) is fifth ahead of teammates Clément Russo and Paul Penhoet (Groupama-FDJ).

American Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) sprinted in for eighth in the standings.

Rounding out the top 10 are Marius Mayrhofer (Tudor) and Sam Watson (Ineos Grenadiers).

Stage 2 presents another opportunity for the sprinters but with another sharp climb in the final six kilometres, it will be a tricky day for the fast men.

The Tour de France is the biggest race in cycling, and a Cyclingnews subscription offers you unlimited access to our unrivalled coverage. Get all the breaking news and analysis from our team on the ground in France, plus the latest pro tech, live race reports, and a daily subscriber-only newsletter with exclusive insight into the action. Find out more.

Tour de France 2025 GC standings

Results powered by FirstCycling

Tour de France 2025 classifications

Here's a rundown of all the ongoing competitions at the Tour de France.

Yellow Jersey/Maillot Jaune – The yellow jersey is worn by the overall race leader on the general classification who has completed the stages so far in the lowest accumulated time.

Green Jersey – The green jersey is the points classification. Riders accrue points at one of the two intermediate sprints during stages and also at stage finishes, and the man with the most points leads the ranking.

Polka Dot Jersey – The red and white polka dot jersey is the mountain classification. Points are handed out to the first riders over certain hills and climbs during the Tour de France, with the hardest mountains giving the most points. Once again, the man with the most points leads the ranking.

White jersey – The white jersey is the best young rider classification. It works the same way as the yellow jersey, but only riders aged 25 or under are eligible to win.

Tour de France 2025 schedule