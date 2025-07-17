Tour de France stage 12: Tadej Pogačar punishes challengers with massive victory on Hautacam and regains race lead

Jonas Vingagaard chases on the hors categorie climb for second, just over 2 minutes back

HAUTACAM, FRANCE - JULY 17: (EDITOR&#039;S NOTE: Alternate crop) Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 12 a 180.6km stage from Auch to Hautacam 1519m / #UCIWT / on July 17, 2025 in Hautacam, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Tour de France stage 12: UAE Team Emirates-XRG's team's Tadej Pogačar wins atop the Hautacam (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) stamped his authority on the Tour de France as the race visited the high mountains for the first time, attacking 12km from the top of Hautacam to score a dominant solo stage 12 victory.

The World Champion, still sporting bandages following his late stage 11 crash, employed a Classics-style lead-out on the early slopes of the hors categorié mountain, with Tim Wellens giving way to Jhonatan Narváez, who sprinted uphill to launch the reigning champion.

The breakaway on stage 12 at the Tour de France 2025
The breakaway on stage 12 at the Tour de France 2025(Image credit: Getty Images)
