Tour de France 2025 stage 16 preview
Tuesday, July 22, 2025: Montpellier - Mont Ventoux, 171.5 km
Stage 16 of the Tour de France will start from Montpellier after the second rest day. The race heads in a northeasterly direction through Provence, concluding with a summit finish on the iconic Mont Ventoux (15.7km at 8.8%).
There has not been a finish atop the Géant de Provence at the race since 2013, when Chris Froome won in the maillot jaune on the way to his first Tour de France victory. However, the climb was featured as recently as 2021, where the riders took on two different ascents before descending down the other side to the finish in Malaucène.
The riders will climb from the town of Bédoin up to Chalet Reynard, where stage 12 of the 2016 Tour de France finished after being shortened due to high winds. They will then enter the exposed area that the climb is renowned for, as the lack of tree cover leaves the riders completely open to the elements.
Mont Ventoux always leaves its mark on the Tour de France whenever it features in the race, from the tragedy of Tom Simpson in 1967, to Lance Armstrong versus Marco Pantani in 2000, or even Froome running without a bike in 2016. In its most recent inclusion, we saw Jonas Vingegaard distance Tadej Pogačar for the very first time, which could be a sign of things to come for this year’s race where they face each other again.
Stage 16 Sprints
- Chàteauneuf-du-Pape, km. 112.4
Stage 16 Mountains
- Mont Ventoux (HC) km. 165.3
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Joseph Lycett is a freelance writer for Cyclingnews and has been covering professional cycling since 2022, writing for outlets such as GCN and Cycling Weekly. Joe is also a keen cyclist himself, regularly racing in his local crit races and time trials.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
-
Ineos Grenadiers sign 16-year-old son of ex-pro for start in 2027Spaniard Benjamín Noval to work with WorldTour team until graduation from junior ranks
-
2025 Road National Champions indexElite men and women who won their national road championships titles in road race and individual time trial
-
Green jersey champion Biniam Girmay and young Intermarché-Wanty squad 'squarely focused on stage victories' at Tour de FranceEritrean star leads Belgian team this July, with Louis Barré one to watch after impressive opening half of 2025