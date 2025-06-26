Recommended reading

Tour de France 2025 stage 16 preview

Tuesday, July 22, 2025: Montpellier - Mont Ventoux, 171.5 km

Profiles of the 2025 Tour de France stages and climbs
Stage 16 profile(Image credit: A.S.O.)

Stage 16 of the Tour de France will start from Montpellier after the second rest day. The race heads in a northeasterly direction through Provence, concluding with a summit finish on the iconic Mont Ventoux (15.7km at 8.8%).

