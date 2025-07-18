Lotto-Intermarché – Talks well underway at Tour de France for 2026 merger of Belgian teams

Two teams have signed a 'preliminary agreement' to merge for next season, though star rider Biniam Girmay could be off to XDS-Astana

The Belgian teams of Arnaud De Lie (Lotto) and Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) could be set to merge for the 2026 season
Could there be a new-look Belgian team in the WorldTour peloton next season? ProTeam Lotto and struggling WorldTour squad Intermarché-Wanty have reportedly signed a letter of intent to join forces for 2026 and beyond, and moves are underway to make the project a reality.

Reports in Belgian media earlier this week suggested that the two squads are both aiming to merge for next season, with neither able to compete on their own with the big-budget teams at the top of the WorldTour.

