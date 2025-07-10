Tour de France stage 6: Ben Healy launches long-range attack for solo victory

US national champion Quinn Simmons outsprints Michael Storer for second from closest pair of chasers

EF Education - EasyPost team&#039;s Irish rider Ben Healy cycles to the finish line to win the 6th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 201.5 km between Bayeux and Vire Normandie, Northwestern France, on July 10, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)
Tour de France stage 6: Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) crosses the finish line after a lone breakaway to win in Vire Normandie (Image credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)
Ireland's Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) soloed to victory on stage 6 of the Tour de France, attacking out of the day-long breakaway with 42km to ride to his first Tour stage win, whilst Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) reclaimed yellow behind.

Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) out-climbed Michael Storer (Tudor Pro Cycling) on the steep finale to take second, after the pair attacked to try to chase down Healy in the last 30km, but ultimately they were unable to catch the strong Irishman and the end of a long and aggressive day.

