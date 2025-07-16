Tour de France stage 11 LIVE - Racing resumes with sprint finale as Healy debuts yellow jersey

The peloton tackles 156.8km around Toulouse in a last opportunity for the sprinters ahead of the Pyrenees

In the King of the Mountains competition, Lenny Martinez (Bahrain-Victorious) will be safe in the polka dot jersey for another day at least. He leads the classification with 27 points, 11 clear of Ben Healy.

In the battle for the green jersey, there are 70 points on offer throughout today's stage.

Or could Arnaud De Lie clinch the biggest win of his career so far?

A big grin on this man's face at the start in Toulouse today. Could he help Kaden Groves claim stage victory this afternoon?

While you wait for the action to get underway, why not take a look at the latest in-depth feature on Cyclingnews.

We've also got a first glimpse at EF and Cannondale's yellow bike for Healy. Unsurprisingly, they've gone all out for it!

With the neutralised start less than an hour away, the pre-stage team presentation and rider sign-on are underway.

In case you needed a reminder, here are the overall standings heading into the second week of racing at the 2025 Tour de France.

It's unlikely - but never off the cards - that there will be any GC action today.

Today also marks Ben Healy's first day in the Tour de France's leader's jersey.

For a deeper look at what's coming up on today's stage, including the categorised climbs and intermediate sprint locations, check out our stage 11 preview here.

Wondering what the riders got up to on their day off? Well, Tadej Pogačar went for a gentle coffee ride and then ate a burger, of course!

After yesterday's rest day, we're expecting some recharged riders in the Tour de France peloton today.

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage for stage 11 of the 2025 Tour de France!

