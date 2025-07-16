Tour de France stage 11 LIVE - Racing resumes with sprint finale as Healy debuts yellow jersey

Refresh

In the King of the Mountains competition, Lenny Martinez (Bahrain-Victorious) will be safe in the polka dot jersey for another day at least. He leads the classification with 27 points, 11 clear of Ben Healy. There are five categorised climbs on the route today, but just six points on offer.

In the battle for the green jersey, there are 70 points on offer throughout today's stage. Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) currently leads Tadej Pogačar by 64 points in the points classification standings.

Or could Arnaud De Lie clinch the biggest win of his career so far? The Lotto rider came home third on Sunday's sprint stage into Châteauroux, after a fifth-place finish the day before. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

A big grin on this man's face at the start in Toulouse today. Could he help Kaden Groves claim stage victory this afternoon? (Image credit: Shutterstock)

We've also got a first glimpse at EF and Cannondale's yellow bike for Healy. Unsurprisingly, they've gone all out for it! A post shared by EF Education–EasyPost (@efprocycling) A photo posted by on

With the neutralised start less than an hour away, the pre-stage team presentation and rider sign-on are underway. 🔴 Let's start week 2 of the #TDF2025 with the presentation and the start of stage 11 in Toulouse!🔴 On lance la 2ème semaine du #TDF2025 avec la présentation de la 11ème étape en direct de Toulouse ! https://t.co/0Aa4S2afLFJuly 16, 2025

In case you needed a reminder, here are the overall standings heading into the second week of racing at the 2025 Tour de France.

It's unlikely - but never off the cards - that there will be any GC action today. Remco Evenepoel is well and truly in that battle after a rocky start to the Tour de France, but the Belgian is happy for Visma-Lease a Bike and UAE Team Emirates-XRG to focus on each other and not him. A post shared by Cyclingnews (@cyclingnews_feed) A photo posted by on

Today also marks Ben Healy's first day in the Tour de France's leader's jersey. Just how long the EF Education-EasyPost rider can keep hold of it remains to be seen, especially with a mountainous week on the agenda. Still, the all-rounder is keen to defend the maillot jaune for as long as possible. (Image credit: Getty Images) Read more: 'If you're going to dream, you might as well dream big' - Ben Healy and EF Education-EasyPost aim high as they defend Tour de France yellow jersey

Wondering what the riders got up to on their day off? Well, Tadej Pogačar went for a gentle coffee ride and then ate a burger, of course! (Image credit: Getty Images) Read more: 'I hope he feels tired' – After rest day coffees and a burger, Tadej Pogačar aims to strip Tour de France leader's jersey from Ben Healy

After yesterday's rest day, we're expecting some recharged riders in the Tour de France peloton today. The parcours makes it an almost nailed-on sprint today, but that won't stop some riders from trying to have their say from the breakaway. (Image credit: ASO)