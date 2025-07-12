Tour de France stage 8 LIVE - The sprinters battle again on the road to Laval
The peloton tackles a flat 171.4km run from Saint-Méen-le-Grand to Laval Espace Mayenne
Tadej Pogačar leads the green jersey standings so far. He took back the jersey from Jonathan Milan with his win on the Mûr-de-Bretagne which, bizarrely, offered up 50 points at the finish – the same as a pan-flat sprint stage.
Pogačar has 156 points to his name while Milan lies second on 122. Biniam Girmay is on 111, while Mathieu van der Poel is next on 108.
With an intermediate sprint mid-stage, we expect the break to take the big points there, though it likely won't be a large move so there should be a mid-stage sprint showdown.
At the finish there's a maximum of 50 points up for grabs, so it's all set for a mass bunch gallop.
Here's a look at today's stage profile. Mostly flat, as you can see...
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 8 of the 2025 Tour de France!
