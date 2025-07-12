Tour de France stage 8 LIVE - The sprinters battle again on the road to Laval

The peloton tackles a flat 171.4km run from Saint-Méen-le-Grand to Laval Espace Mayenne

Tadej Pogačar leads the green jersey standings so far. He took back the jersey from Jonathan Milan with his win on the Mûr-de-Bretagne which, bizarrely, offered up 50 points at the finish – the same as a pan-flat sprint stage.

With an intermediate sprint mid-stage, we expect the break to take the big points there, though it likely won't be a large move so there should be a mid-stage sprint showdown.

Here's a look at today's stage profile. Mostly flat, as you can see...

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 8 of the 2025 Tour de France!

