Tour de France stage 8 LIVE - The sprinters battle again on the road to Laval

Tadej Pogačar leads the green jersey standings so far. He took back the jersey from Jonathan Milan with his win on the Mûr-de-Bretagne which, bizarrely, offered up 50 points at the finish – the same as a pan-flat sprint stage.

Pogačar has 156 points to his name while Milan lies second on 122. Biniam Girmay is on 111, while Mathieu van der Poel is next on 108.