Tour de France stage 3: Tim Merlier delivers win in Dunkerque on messy flat stage scattered with crashes

By published

Jonathan Milan second in photo finish as Phil Bauhaus takes third on the line

DUNKERQUE, FRANCE - JULY 07: Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 112th Tour de France, Stage 3 a 178.3km stage from Valenciennes to Dunkerque / #UCIWT / on July 07, 2025 in Dunkerque, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Tour de France: Tim Merlier wins sprint on stage 3 in Dunkerque (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Soudal-QuickStep's Tim Merlier sprinted to victory on a crash-affected stage 3 of the Tour de France, just beating Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) in a photo finish as the pair were separated by only centimetres at the finish.

Merlier and Milan were among the survivors of a tense finale, which saw two crashes in the final 3km, after sprint favourite Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) had already crashed out earlier in the stage.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews