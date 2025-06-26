Tour de France 2025 stage 5 preview

Image 1 of 2 Stage 5 profile (Image credit: A.S.O.) Stage 5 map (Image credit: Geoatlast)

The first of two individual time trials at this year’s Tour de France comes on stage 5, with a flat 33km-long loop around the historic port city of Caen in Normandy.

This will be the preliminary test for the GC contenders, as it will mark the first real opportunity for them to put time into each other.

For some, it will just be a case of limiting their losses ahead of the mountain stages later in the race, whilst others will be looking to take as much time as possible on their rivals.

Time checks