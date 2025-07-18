'No excuses' – Matteo Jorgenson loses 10 minutes on a 'really bad day' at the Tour de France

By published

American climber admits struggled during stage 12 to Hautacam which saw him drop from fifth to 10th on GC

(From L) Team Visma - Lease a bike team&#039;s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaar, UAE Team Emirates - XRG team&#039;s British rider Adam Yates, Team Visma - Lease a bike team&#039;s US rider Matteo Jorgenson and UAE Team Emirates - XRG team&#039;s Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar cycle in the ascent of Col des Borderes during the 12th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 180.6 km between Auch and Hautacam, in the Pyrenees mountains of southwestern France, on July 17, 2025. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)
Matteo Jorgenson racing in the GC group alongside Jonas Vingegaard, Adam Yates, and Tadej Pogačar during stage 12 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matteo Jorgenson said that he has "no excuses" after a tough stage 12 at the Tour de France saw him drop several times and eventually lose 10 minutes, falling from fifth to 10th in the general classification.

The American, set to be Jonas Vingegaard's right-hand man at this year's Tour, struggled with a "really bad day" during the 180.6km race from Auch to Hautacam, the race's first summit finish.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including Cycling Weekly and Rouleur.

