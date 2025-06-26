Tour de France 2025 stage 4 preview

Image 1 of 2 Stage 4 profile (Image credit: A.S.O.) Stage 4 map (Image credit: Geoatlast)

As the Tour de France leaves the Nord-Pas-de-Calais region after the Grand Départ, the riders will head south from Amiens to Rouen, staying adjacent to the coast along the route.

The parcours features a lot of undulating terrain with five categorised climbs in the last 50km, which will likely decide the outcome of the stage.

The summit of the final climb, the Rampe Saint-Hilaire (0.8km at 10.6%), comes with just 5km to go before an uphill drag to the finish, meaning that the stage will likely be contested by the puncheurs and perhaps some of the GC contenders.

Stage 4 Sprints

Saint-Adrien, km. 143.3

Stage 4 Mountains