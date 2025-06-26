Tour de France 2025 stage 6 preview

Image 1 of 2 Stage 6 profile (Image credit: A.S.O.) (Image credit: Geoatlast)

Starting in Bayeux on the Cherbourg Peninsula, the Tour de France continues to make its way across Normandy on stage 6, with another day of undulating terrain for the riders as they head south to Vire-Normandie.

Six categorised climbs are included along the route, with the final climb, the Côte de Vaudy (1.2km at 7.2%), summiting with around 4km to go.

This could provide the perfect launchpad for an opportunistic puncheur to go clear and deny the sprinters late on, but do not count out the breakaway to all the way either.

Stage 6 Sprints

Villers-Bocage, km. 22.2

Stage 6 Mountains