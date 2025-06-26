Recommended reading

Tour de France 2025 stage 7 preview

By published

Friday, July 11, 2025: Saint-Malo - Mûr-de-Bretagne Guerlédan, 197 km

Jump to:
Image 1 of 2
Profiles of the 2025 Tour de France stages and climbs
Stage 7 profile(Image credit: A.S.O.)

The Tour de France heads into Brittany on stage 7 with a finish atop the modern-day classic of the Mûr-de-Bretagne (2km at 6.9%).

Joseph Lycett

Joseph Lycett is a freelance writer for Cyclingnews and has been covering professional cycling since 2022, writing for outlets such as GCN and Cycling Weekly. Joe is also a keen cyclist himself, regularly racing in his local crit races and time trials.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews