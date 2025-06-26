Tour de France 2025 stage 7 preview
Friday, July 11, 2025: Saint-Malo - Mûr-de-Bretagne Guerlédan, 197 km
The Tour de France heads into Brittany on stage 7 with a finish atop the modern-day classic of the Mûr-de-Bretagne (2km at 6.9%).
The stage will begin at the seaside town Saint-Malo and wind its way along the coast before heading inland towards Guerlédan, where the finishing circuit begins.
As with the Mûr-de-Bretagne’s two most recent appearances at the race (in 2018 and 2021), the stage will feature a double ascent of the category three climb, giving the riders a taste of what is to come in the run-in to the finish.
Positioning is set to be key in the approach to the climb, as accidents have been known to occur in previous editions on the narrow and twisty roads in the area.
GC contenders and riders wishing to contest the stage will therefore have to stay well-positioned in order to avoid any unwanted trouble.
Stage 7 Sprints
- Plédran, km. 139.2
Stage 7 Mountains
- Côte du village de Mûr-de-Bretagne (cat. 4), km. 178.8
- Mûr-de-Bretagne (cat. 3) km. 181.7
- Mûr-de-Bretagne (cat. 3) km. 197
Joseph Lycett is a freelance writer for Cyclingnews and has been covering professional cycling since 2022, writing for outlets such as GCN and Cycling Weekly. Joe is also a keen cyclist himself, regularly racing in his local crit races and time trials.
