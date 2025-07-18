'It's very far from over' – Robbie McEwen sees Tadej Pogačar as main rival for Jonathan Milan in Tour de France green jersey battle

By published

Sprinting legend names his own top sprinter in the world, says Mathieu van der Poel could one day win green if he gives 'full focus' to points classification

Lidl - Trek team&#039;s Italian rider Jonathan Milan wearing the best sprinter&#039;s green jersey shakes hands with UAE Team Emirates - XRG team&#039;s Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey at the start of the 10th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 165.3 km between Ennezat and Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy, in central France, on July 14, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
The Tour de France's green jersey battle looks set to come down to Jonathan Milan (pictured on left) and race leader Tadej Pogačar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) might be secure in the green jersey of points classification leader at the Tour de France, but three-time points champion Robbie McEwen has said the battle is "far from over".

The Australian sprinter, who won 12 stages of the Tour and took home the green jersey in 2002, 2004 and 2006, named race leader and non-sprinter Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) as the Italian's major rival for the jersey, which is traditionally the reserve of sprinters.

