Recommended reading

Tour de France 2025 stage 12 preview

By published

Thursday, July 17, 2025: Auch - Hautacam, 180.6 km

Jump to:
Image 1 of 2
Profiles of the 2025 Tour de France stages and climbs
Stage 12 profile(Image credit: A.S.O.)

As the Tour de France enters the Pyrenees on stage 12, the riders will take on the first hors catégorie ascent of the race on the summit finish to Hautacam (13.5km at 7.8%). This will be the first real opportunity for the GC contenders to put time into each other, with one of the favourites likely to make a move on the final climb.

Joseph Lycett

Joseph Lycett is a freelance writer for Cyclingnews and has been covering professional cycling since 2022, writing for outlets such as GCN and Cycling Weekly. Joe is also a keen cyclist himself, regularly racing in his local crit races and time trials.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews