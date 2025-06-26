Tour de France 2025 stage 12 preview
Thursday, July 17, 2025: Auch - Hautacam, 180.6 km
As the Tour de France enters the Pyrenees on stage 12, the riders will take on the first hors catégorie ascent of the race on the summit finish to Hautacam (13.5km at 7.8%). This will be the first real opportunity for the GC contenders to put time into each other, with one of the favourites likely to make a move on the final climb.
Prior to reaching the final climb, the riders will take on the category one Col du Soulor (11.8km at 7.3%) and the category two Col des Bordères (3.1km at 7.7%), with the favourites’ teams likely to set a hard pace to soften the legs of their rivals before reaching the foot of the Hautacam.
The slopes of the Hautacam have been crucial in deciding the race throughout the years, as three of the last five winners on the climb have gone on to win the maillot jaune in Paris, with Bjarne Riis in 1996, Vincenzo Nibali in 2014 and Jonas Vingegaard in 2023.
Stage 12 Sprints
- Bénéjacq, km. 95.1
Stage 12 Mountains
- Côte de Labatmale (cat. 4), km. 91.4
- Col du Soulor (cat. 1), km. 134.1
- Col des Bordères (cat. 2), km. 145.7
- Hautacam (HC), km. 180.6
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Joseph Lycett is a freelance writer for Cyclingnews and has been covering professional cycling since 2022, writing for outlets such as GCN and Cycling Weekly. Joe is also a keen cyclist himself, regularly racing in his local crit races and time trials.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Ineos Grenadiers sign 16-year-old son of ex-pro for start in 2027Spaniard Benjamín Noval to work with WorldTour team until graduation from junior ranks
-
2025 Road National Champions indexElite men and women who won their national road championships titles in road race and individual time trial
-
Green jersey champion Biniam Girmay and young Intermarché-Wanty squad 'squarely focused on stage victories' at Tour de FranceEritrean star leads Belgian team this July, with Louis Barré one to watch after impressive opening half of 2025
-
Bruno Armirail fends off Kévin Vauquelin to take third French National Time Trial Championships title in four yearsTour de Suisse runner-up Vauquelin secures silver, Paul Seixas bronze