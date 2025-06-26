Tour de France 2025 stage 12 preview

Image 1 of 2 Stage 12 profile (Image credit: A.S.O.) (Image credit: Geoatlast)

As the Tour de France enters the Pyrenees on stage 12, the riders will take on the first hors catégorie ascent of the race on the summit finish to Hautacam (13.5km at 7.8%). This will be the first real opportunity for the GC contenders to put time into each other, with one of the favourites likely to make a move on the final climb.

Prior to reaching the final climb, the riders will take on the category one Col du Soulor (11.8km at 7.3%) and the category two Col des Bordères (3.1km at 7.7%), with the favourites’ teams likely to set a hard pace to soften the legs of their rivals before reaching the foot of the Hautacam.

The slopes of the Hautacam have been crucial in deciding the race throughout the years, as three of the last five winners on the climb have gone on to win the maillot jaune in Paris, with Bjarne Riis in 1996, Vincenzo Nibali in 2014 and Jonas Vingegaard in 2023.

Stage 12 Sprints

Bénéjacq, km. 95.1

Stage 12 Mountains