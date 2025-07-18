'I just could not keep pushing the power' – Remco Evenepoel has disastrous day in Tour de France mountain time trial

World Champion finished outside of the top 10 and loses time on GC

Soudal Quick-Step team&#039;s Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel wearing the best young rider&#039;s white jersey cycles during the 13th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 10.9 km individual time trial between Loudenvielle and Peyragudes, in the Pyrenees mountains of southwestern France, on July 18, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), wearing the best young rider's white jersey, referred to his ride on the stage 13 TT as 'a really bad performance for myself' (Image credit: Getty Images)

Time trial world champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) suffered a "really bad day" in the stage 13 mountain time trial at the Tour de France, finishing 2:39 down on winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) after struggling on the climb to Peyragudes.

The master time trialist had naturally been a hot topic of conversation going into the race's second effort against the clock, not least because he'd chosen to use a time trial bike instead of the popular choice of a road bike, but no equipment choice could have helped him as he suffered with a lack of power throughout the ride.

