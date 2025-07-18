'Some teams rode as if they were there to support Pogačar' – Evenepoel and Soudal-QuickStep critical of Visma-Lease a Bike's Tour de France tactics on Hautacam

'A lot of riders blew themselves up trying to match Visma-Lease A Bike's pace, and Visma themselves too' says Ilan Van Wilder

Belgian Remco Evenepoel of Soudal Quick-Step pictured in action during stage 12 of the 2025 Tour de France cycling, from Auch to Hautacam (181 km), on Thursday 17 July 2025 in France. The 112th edition of the Tour de France starts on Saturday 5 July in Lille, France, and will finish in Paris, France on the 27th of July. BELGA PHOTO POOL VINCENT KALUT (Photo by POOL VINCENT KALUT / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Remco Evenepoel and his Soudal-QuickStep teammate Ilan Van Wilder have criticised Visma-Lease A Bike's Tour de France tactics (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike have come in for criticism following stage 12 of the Tour de France, with Soudal-QuickStep riders Ilan Van Wilder and Remco Evenepoel questioning their tactics during the race to Hautacam on Thursday.

The Dutch team had sought to control large portions of the stage, leading the peloton for team leader Jonas Vingegaard with the likes of Sepp Kuss, Matteo Jorgenson, and Simon Yates.

