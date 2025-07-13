Tour de France stage 9 LIVE - Can anyone stop Milan's charge towards the green jersey on another sprint finish?
It's another day suited to the fastmen as the peloton tackle a flat 174.1km route to Châteauroux
Tour de France stage 8: Jonathan Milan holds off Wout van Aert to win Laval sprint
Kaden Groves third as Lidl-Trek rider carries green jersey to his first Tour victory
Here's a look back at yesterday's results.
The battle for the green jersey is set to reignite today in the second of two sprint stages this weekend. Jonathan Milan won Saturday's stage 8 to wrest back the jersey from Tadej Pogačar.
He now lies on 182 points and holds a 26-point lead over the Slovenian, while Biniam Girmay lies is on 124 points.
A look at the profile for today's stage. Not a climb in sight and 1,019 metres of elevation.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 9 of the Tour de France!
