Tour de France stage 9 LIVE - Can anyone stop Milan's charge towards the green jersey on another sprint finish?

By last updated

It's another day suited to the fastmen as the peloton tackle a flat 174.1km route to Châteauroux

Refresh

Tour de France stage 8: Jonathan Milan holds off Wout van Aert to win Laval sprint

Here's a look back at yesterday's results.

The battle for the green jersey is set to reignite today in the second of two sprint stages this weekend. Jonathan Milan won Saturday's stage 8 to wrest back the jersey from Tadej Pogačar.

A look at the profile for today's stage. Not a climb in sight and 1,019 metres of elevation.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 9 of the Tour de France!

Latest on Cyclingnews