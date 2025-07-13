Tour de France stage 9 LIVE - Can anyone stop Milan's charge towards the green jersey on another sprint finish?

Refresh

Kaden Groves third as Lidl-Trek rider carries green jersey to his first Tour victory

The battle for the green jersey is set to reignite today in the second of two sprint stages this weekend. Jonathan Milan won Saturday's stage 8 to wrest back the jersey from Tadej Pogačar.

He now lies on 182 points and holds a 26-point lead over the Slovenian, while Biniam Girmay lies is on 124 points.