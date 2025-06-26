Tour de France 2025 stage 11 preview

Image 1 of 2 Stage 11 profile (Image credit: A.S.O.) (Image credit: Geoatlast)

The Tour de France heads south to Toulouse for the first rest day, where the race will pick up again on stage 11, with a final opportunity for the sprinters ahead of the Pyrenees.

The stage will consist of a loop around the city, with a flurry of short climbs in the closing kilometres, the last of which comes with 8km to go in the form of the Côte de Pech David (0.8km at 12.4%).

Finishing in the city centre, it will be a fairly technical finale with a roundabout and a sweeping left turn before the final straight to the line, so positioning will be key in the run-in for those looking to contest the victory.

Stage 11 Sprints

Labastide-Beauvoir, km. 97.3

Stage 11 Mountains