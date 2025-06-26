Tour de France 2025 stage 11 preview
Wednesday, July 16, 2025: Toulouse - Toulouse, 156.8 km
The Tour de France heads south to Toulouse for the first rest day, where the race will pick up again on stage 11, with a final opportunity for the sprinters ahead of the Pyrenees.
The stage will consist of a loop around the city, with a flurry of short climbs in the closing kilometres, the last of which comes with 8km to go in the form of the Côte de Pech David (0.8km at 12.4%).
Finishing in the city centre, it will be a fairly technical finale with a roundabout and a sweeping left turn before the final straight to the line, so positioning will be key in the run-in for those looking to contest the victory.
Stage 11 Sprints
- Labastide-Beauvoir, km. 97.3
Stage 11 Mountains
- Côte de Castelnau-d'Estrétefonds (cat. 4), km. 25.9
- Côte de Montgiscard (cat. 4), km. 111.6
- Côte de Corronsac (cat. 4), km. 117
- Côte de Vieille-Toulouse (cat. 4), km. 142.5
- Côte de Pech David (cat. 3), km. 148
Joseph Lycett is a freelance writer for Cyclingnews and has been covering professional cycling since 2022, writing for outlets such as GCN and Cycling Weekly. Joe is also a keen cyclist himself, regularly racing in his local crit races and time trials.
