Tour de France 2025 stage 14 preview

Saturday, July 19, 2025: Pau - Luchon-Superbagnères, 182.6 km

Profiles of the 2025 Tour de France stages and climbs
(Image credit: A.S.O.)

The Tour de France makes its obligatory annual visit to Pau for the start of the stage 14 ahead of a difficult day in the high mountains, which will see the riders take on the Col du Tourmalet (19km at 7.4%), Col d’Aspin (5km at 7.6%), Col de Peyresourde (7.1km at 7.8%) and the summit finish to the ski resort at Superbagnères (12.4km at 7.3%).

Profile of climbs of the 2025 Tour de France
Col du Tourmalet profile(Image credit: A.S.O.)
