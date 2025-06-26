Tour de France 2025 stage 9 preview
Sunday, July 13, 2025: Chinon - Châteauroux, 174.1 km
A place synonymous with Mark Cavendish, Châteauroux saw the Manxman win his first of 35 Tour de France stage victories in 2008, before going on to become the dominant force in sprinting and win there on a further two occasions in 2011 and 2021.
With no categorised climbs on the profile, stage 9 can only end in a sprint finish, as the route from Chinon is as flat as they come at this year’s race and many of the sprinters will be keen to take Cavendish’s crown on the streets of Châteauroux.
Stage 9 Sprints
- La Belle Indienne, km. 24.2
Stage 9 Mountains
- none
Joseph Lycett is a freelance writer for Cyclingnews and has been covering professional cycling since 2022, writing for outlets such as GCN and Cycling Weekly. Joe is also a keen cyclist himself, regularly racing in his local crit races and time trials.
