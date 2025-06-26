Tour de France 2025 stage 9 preview

Image 1 of 2 Stage 9 profile (Image credit: A.S.O.) (Image credit: Geoatlast)

A place synonymous with Mark Cavendish, Châteauroux saw the Manxman win his first of 35 Tour de France stage victories in 2008, before going on to become the dominant force in sprinting and win there on a further two occasions in 2011 and 2021.

With no categorised climbs on the profile, stage 9 can only end in a sprint finish, as the route from Chinon is as flat as they come at this year’s race and many of the sprinters will be keen to take Cavendish’s crown on the streets of Châteauroux.

Stage 9 Sprints

La Belle Indienne, km. 24.2

Stage 9 Mountains