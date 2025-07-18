'I'm paid to win, not give away races' - Tadej Pogačar refuses to rule out fighting for more Tour de France stage victories

After uphill time trial triumph, Slovenian now up to four stage wins in 2025, further cementing overall lead

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates pictured at the finish of stage 13 of the 2025 Tour de France cycling race, an 11km individual time trial from Loudenvielle to Peyragudes, on Friday 18 July 2025 in France. The 112th edition of the Tour de France starts on Saturday 5 July in Lille, France, and will finish in Paris, France on the 27th of July. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
First it was Rouen, then it was the Mûr de Bretagne, and now it has been back-to-back victories in Hautacam and Peyragudes on Thursday: Tadej Pogačar has made it clear that for all he has racked up four wins in this year's Tour de France and yellow is his top priority, he's not going to sit back and let the rest of the stages be doled out amongst the opposition.

"I'm not here to make enemies, but this is the Tour de France," Pogačar told reporters after he repeated his 2022 victory at Peyragudes against Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), albeit this time in a very different format of an uphill race against the clock, rather than a two-way sprint like three years ago.

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

