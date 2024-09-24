Mont Ventoux summit finish likely for 2025 Tour de France after four-year absence

Full route to be revealed on October 29, Pyrenean time trial also rumoured

2021 Tour de France: the peloton passes over the summit of the Mont Ventoux
2021 Tour de France: the peloton passes over the summit of the Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of cycling's best-loved ascents, the daunting Mont Ventoux, could well be back on the Tour de France route in 2025 after a four-year absence, with a summit finish rumoured for the 'Giant of Provence' for the first time in the race since 2016.

According to regional newspaper La Marseillaise, a summit finish on the Ventoux is "expected" in 2025. The media outlet also cites local département president Dominique Santoni as saying that "there was a very strong possibility that the Tour de France comes here next year," although Santoni did not say exactly where he means by 'here'.

